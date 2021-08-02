Health Ministry: Malaysia records 15,764 new Covid-19 infections, cases in Selangor dip slightly

Private companies vaccinate their employees under the Silver Vax Programme at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. —Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers took a slight dip over the past 24 hours to 15,764 today, after infections exceeded the 17,000 mark for the past two days.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 1,146,186 cases since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again topped the list with 6,067 new cases but recorded a slight dip compared to yesterday’s 6,326.

Other than Selangor, states that recorded above 1,000-mark are Kuala Lumpur (1,536), followed by Johor (1,222), Sabah (1,166), and Kedah (1,108).