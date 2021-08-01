Johor MP urges CITF to clarify uneven Covid-19 vaccine distribution in state

File picture shows Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad inspecting the Johor ImmuPlan vaccination process during his visit to the PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor Baru July 30, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Kulai MAP Teo Nie Ching urged the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today to explain the wide variation in vaccination rates among Johor’s 10 districts.

Teo, who is also a former deputy education minister, pointed to four out of 10 of the districts, including Kulai, having vaccination rates that were still below 45 per cent of their total population.

“According to Johor State Health Department, as of July 28, Johor received 2,036,870 doses of vaccine. Amount of vaccine received by Kulai district is the third lowest within Johor, which is 41.87 per cent only. CITF Johor should explain and justify the huge gap.

“And there are four districts which received vaccines that are less than 45 per cent of their population, i.e. Kluang, Kulai, Segamat and Pontian while Muar and Tangkak have received vaccines for more than 70 per cent of its population.

“Currently there are two kampung in Kulai that are under EMCO, where five deaths were recorded. Between July 9 to July 22, seven industrial parks in Kulai district were put under EMCO. In the month before, Felda Inas in Kulai district was also put under EMCO from June 11 to 24 June. It is obvious that Kulai is not spared from the impact of the virus.

“Currently, the vaccination rate of Kulai is about 3,000 doses a day. It should be increased to 5,000 per day immediately so that the percentage of the vaccinated population can catch up with other districts,’’ she said in a statement.

In descending order, Muar is currently the most vaccinated district in the state at 79.10 per cent, followed by Tangkak (70.04 per cent), Mersing (56.85 per cent), Batu Pahat (56 per cent), Kota Tinggi (52.77 per cent), Johor Bahru (51.49 per cent) , Kluang (44.38 per cent), Kulai (41.87 per cent), Segamat (41.12 per cent) and Pontian (40.61 per cent).

Teo also expressed concerns over the alleged disparity among those who were given priority in their vaccination date, questioning whether vaccine appointments were given based on the registration date rather than prioritising those in vulnerable groups or the elderly.

“I noticed that most of the vaccinees turned up for the first dose, were born in 1967, or 54 years old.

“However, from what was shared by netizens, and some of them are whom I know personally, some were born in 1987, or 34 years old this year, already received their 1st dose in Johor Baru.

“At the same time, those born in 1977, or 44 years old this year, already completed two doses in Batu Pahat.

“Is it because Johor has already entered phase 3 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan, so all will receive their appointment according to their registration date? Or is it because of the uneven vaccine distribution within Johor?’’ she asked.

Under Phase 3 of the NRP, vaccination drives will open up to those aged 18 and above.

Currently, Johor is still under Phase 1 of the NRP.