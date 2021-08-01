Environment Dept probing allegations of pollution at Sungai Kim Kim in Johor

The DoE Industrial Enforcement Unit which conducted the investigation found that the river water was black and detected a bad odour. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — The Department of Environment (DoE) is investigating complaints from the public who claimed that Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, here was polluted with a bad odour and black river water on July 28.

DoE in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said the DoE Industrial Enforcement Unit which conducted the investigation found that the river water was black and detected a bad odour as per the complaint received and had obtained details of the incident from the surrounding residents to facilitate the investigation.

It said a team from the Pasir Gudang branch had also scoured around the river area on Thursday (July 29) and monitoring by drone was carried out to identify the cause of the pollution.

“River water quality assessments have also been carried out by the Monitoring Unit of Johor DoE at several locations along the river.

"Preliminary investigations found that the pollution was suspected to be caused by the disposal of wastewater from non-industrial premises which carried out maintenance work, causing untreated wastewater to flow into a nearby river," it said.

It added the premises involved were asked to carry out immediate repair measures and the Local Authority had been informed for further action.

According to the statement, sampling was also conducted and sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for further action under the Environmental Quality Act 1974. — Bernama