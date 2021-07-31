Zulkifli: Govt mulls opening Covid-dedicated cemeteries for Muslims

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 25, 2021. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, July 31 ― The government will look into the need to open cemeteries to accommodate burials of Muslims who died due to Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said discussions would be held with the National Fatwa Council and the muftis of all states to get their views on the matter.

“...the focus will be in the Federal Territories (especially Kuala Lumpur).

“This is to ensure that we can properly manage the remains of those who died from Covid-19,” he told reporters after presenting donations to 200 canteen operators and cleaning workers via drive-through, organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), here today.

Zulkifli said to date, more than RM1 million had been spent by Yadim to help the needy throughout the country, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact.

The donation drive was also conducted with the cooperation of various non-governmental organisations, he added. ― Bernama