PM, Cabinet should resign and cede power to the King, says Ku Li

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah says the prime minister and his ministers should resign, withdraw from administering the country and hand over power to the King. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has suggested that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet should tender their resignations and cede power to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for “lying” about the repeal of the Emergency Ordinances.

The Gua Musang MP added that under the current circumstances, the right thing to do would be to extend the special Parliament sitting to discuss the matter as intended by the King.

“I think this is an unforgivable lie, but also contemptuous. I think this has enraged His Majesty, as His Majesty gave his opinion that we (MPs) should discuss whether the Emergency Ordinances should be repealed.

“So, it would be ideal if this matter could be done again and the parliamentary session extended to give MPs the opportunity to voice the people’s opinion on the pros and cons of the Emergency Ordinances continuing.

“I think since there is no provision from the government, then I recommend that in light of the statement issued by the Palace, the prime minister and his ministers resign, withdraw from administering the country and hand over power to the King.

“Let His Majesty decide the future of the country,” he said in an online speech streamed ‘live’ on Facebook yesterday.

Tengku Razaleigh, who is also known as Ku Li, described the current government as a “barrier” that is obstructing the country from finding its way out of the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the removal of this barrier, perhaps the economic situation will improve, and new strategies can be employed to end the Covid-19 epidemic.

“How many thousands more people have to die or commit suicide before decisive action is taken?” he asked.

The special Parliament sitting intended to brief MPs on the National Recovery Plan started on July 26 and is scheduled to end on August 1.

Last Monday, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan told the Dewan Rakyat that six Emergency Ordinances had been revoked as of July 21 after a Cabinet meeting.

On July 29, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, released a statement from Istana Negara on behalf of the King.

It expressed the King’s disappointment that Takiyuddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had not carried through on what was previously agreed to during a virtual audience on July 24, which was for the proposal to revoke all ordinances to be presented and debated in Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat proceedings were interrupted after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim read the statement to the House soon after its release.

This caused the Parliament sitting to be postponed several times before Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Rashid Hasnon ordered a lockdown of the building on the grounds that the Ministry of Health had found several positive Covid-19 cases there and a mass screening of everyone present had to be conducted immediately.

While these events unfolded in Parliament, Idris and several ministers were seen entering Muhyiddin’s house in Bukit Damansara for meetings.