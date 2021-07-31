Home minister accuses #Lawan activists of trying to split public, create uneasiness

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at a press conference after chairing the Covid-19 Movement Control Order SOP Compliance and Enforcement Coordination Committee meeting in Putrajaya, July 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

LARUT, July 31 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has hit out at parties who are willing to hold mass gathering and violate the standard operating procedure (SOP) when the country is facing the spread of the Delta variant Covid-19 outbreak now.

He said these people should not resort to gathering at public places and deliberately breaching Op Patuh and efforts to flatten the Covid-19 pandemic curve.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would be looking at all angles of failure to comply with the SOP and if there were, actions would be taken.

“This is the time for us to comply with SOP. The people should understand we only allow essential services. Assemblying and carrying out demonstration is an offence. This is occurring when the country in an emergency. At the same time, some netizens were angry when the manufacturing sector was allowed to operate but these same people are calling the people to gather.

“I think they have double standards. This group is trying to split the people and create uneasiness. Later (after being infected with Covid-19 ) then they realise that the Delta variant spreads very fast,” he said at a media conference at Selama police headquarters near here today.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah was reported as saying that police would be calling all parties involved in the assembly at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur today including the organisers for further action.

Commenting further, Hamzah said the presence of politicians is also worsening the situation and marred the image of the country which is combating the Covid-19 pandemic now.

“They are not leaders and they only wish to destroy the country. I would not call them leaders but inciters,” he said and added that followed -up actions would be taken and announced from time to time.

Earlier, Hamzah who is also Larut MP presented about 1,000 of food boxes to residents in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas in Siputeh, Ulu Selama. Also present was the Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani and Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

Hamzah also announced an allocation of about RM200,000 for the purchase of Covid-19 test kits so that large scale screenings could be carried out quickly in the area and to control the disease from spreading.

Some 5,152 residents in Kampung Sungai Seputeh, Kampung Teluk Mas, Kampong Garok and Kampung Tapah, in Ulu Selama came under EMCO for 14 days from July 27 to August 9. — Bernama