Crowd gathers in heart of Kuala Lumpur for #Lawan protest

A crowd gathered at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station ahead of the #Lawan protest today. ― Picture by R. Loheswar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A crowd of about 50 to 60 people have gathered this morning at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station ahead of the #Lawan protest today.

A heavy police presence was also seen in the area.

The protesters are expected to converge on Dataran Merdeka at 11am, after which the event is expected to last for two hours. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

It has however been reported that the police have closed several roads leading to Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Tun Perak

The protest is calling for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down, for Parliament to continue sitting, and for an automatic loan moratorium for all Malaysians.

The police have warned that stern action will be taken against those who participate in today’s protest.

On July 23, Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah in a brief statement reminded all those in the capital that movement control order (MCO) regulations are still in effect with gatherings and public assemblies on the prohibited list.