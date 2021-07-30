Umno lawyer Mohd Hafarizam freed of RM15m money laundering charges

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 3, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun on money laundering charges, involving RM15 million, which he allegedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Judge Suzana Hussin made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff informed the court that the prosecution was withdrawing all the three money laundering against Mohd Hafarizam, who agreed for the cases to be compounded.

“Based on the application from the deputy public prosecutor and the compound that had been settled in this case, the court acquitted and discharged the accused from all three charges, with the bail money (RM200,000) returned,” said Suzana. ― Bernama