Sabah Covid-19 cases breaches 1,000 mark again, highest for 2021 so far

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah that have been steadily climbing finally breached the four-figure mark today, hitting 1,066.

Today’s new cases are the highest for this year. The state’s Covid-19 cases peaked at 1,199 on November 6 last year.

“As usual, close contact screening contributed the most — 60 per cent with 640 cases. Kota Kinabalu alone had 125 cases of Covid-19 from close contact screening,” Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said today.

“Symptomatic screening recorded 157 cases and the existing clusters contributed 141 cases,” he added.

Out of today’s 1,066, the state capital Kota Kinabalu recorded 206 cases, followed by Tawau with 171, Beaufort with 87, and Penampang with 82.

Almost all districts saw new cases; excepting Telupid, Nabawan and Pitas.

Two new clusters today — Batu Dua in Tawau and Jalan Sunsapau in Ranau, Kota Marudu, contributed a total of 16 cases.

Sabah has been recording cases upwards of 700 in the past few weeks. The recent surges are reminiscent of last year’s post-election crisis when the state was averaging three digit cases just under 700 until the November 6 record of 1,199 before dying down.

The state’s strategy is to target and lockdown potential hot spots to prevent a fast curb while it opens up economic activities — dine-in activities has been allowed as of June 29. There are currently 110 active enhanced movement control order areas in the state.

The state is also actively increasing its vaccination programme and averages more than 30,000 jabs per day in the last week.