PAS president Hadi: Some quarters feel threatened with Perikatan govt’s success

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The success of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in creating a coalition government, including among Bumiputera-based and non-Muslim parties that rejected extreme approaches, has caused some quarters to feel threatened.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said it is even more so with the positive changes in terms of administration shown by the PN government compared to the previous government.

“There will definitely be a movement to overthrow the PN government by all means.

“As such, all people, especially the country’s leaders should not be deceived again and must stop any elements that conspire to eliminate Islam in this country,” he said in a statement on his Facebook today.

Abdul Hadi also reminded the people to be prepared to face any possible threat from outsiders as well as any attempt to cause disunity in the country. — Bernama