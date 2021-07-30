Malaysia busts another ceiling with record 1,055 patients in ICU for Covid-19 today

Healthcare workers perform the intubation procedure on a Covid-19 patient in Hospital Serdang’s ICU. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Another 1,055 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide today, the Health Ministry said, surpassing yesterday’s record of 1,043 people.

The coronavirus also claimed another 143 lives today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The country’s Covid-19 mortality toll is now inching towards the 9,000 mark. As it stands, the cumulative fatality rate is now 8,859 deaths since the pandemic arrived.

Out of the total patients being treated in ICU, 532 needed ventilators.

Of today’s deaths, nine were announced dead before arriving at hospitals or classified as brought-in-dead.

All but six of the deceased were Malaysians.

Only 20 did not have pre-existing health problems.

“A total of 134 death cases today involving 35 cases in Selangor, 17 cases in Melaka, 15 cases each in Negri Sembilan and Johor, 12 cases each in Kedah and Perak, 10 cases in Kuala Lumpur, six cases in Sabah, five cases in Terengganu, four cases in Pahang, two cases in Kelantan, as well as one case in Penang,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.