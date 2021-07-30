All transporters must undergo Covid-19 antigen rapid test before entering Brunei, says Sarawak transport minister

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin says foreign registered transporters including those from Sarawak are required to undergo the antigen rapid test before entering neighbouring Brunei. ― Borneo Post p

KUCHING, July 30 ― State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has stressed that transporters are required to undergo the antigen rapid test (ART) before they enter neighbouring Brunei.

He said based on the press releases made by Negara Brunei Darussalam, foreign registered transporters including those from Sarawak are required to have negative RT PCR test result, have been vaccinated with two doses for Covid-19, and provided with cross-country permits issued by its government before they are allowed to enter for the purpose of delivering essential goods.

Following the recent announcement made through the press release dated July 26, 2021 by the Brunei Ministry of Health, all foreign registered transporters including those from Sarawak are advised to check the website or call the Health Advice Line 148 during office hours for the latest requirement before applying to enter the country.

“It has been conveyed to the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak by the Negara Brunei Darussalam Consulate General based in Kuching that all foreign transporters including those from Sarawak must meet all the following criteria before they are permitted to enter Negara Brunei Darussalam;

(a) issued cross-country permit by Negara Brunei Darussalam; (b) already administered two doses of vaccination for Covid-19; (c) negative RT-PCR Test result which is valid for two weeks but for non-transporters it is only valid for 72 hours; and (d) negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result for every single entry into Negara Brunei Darussalam,” said Lee in a statement yesterday.

“As confirmed by the Consulate General of Negara Brunei Darussalam in Kuching, the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) will be administered to the transporters free of charge at the land border of Negara Brunei Darussalam by the staff from their Ministry of Health.

“All registered transporters and other essential travellers from Sarawak must take note that they will be denied entry into Negara Brunei Darussalam should they have an ART positive result on the day of entry.

“By enforcing the requirements as stipulated in item 3 above including the latest one that is negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result, the Ministry of Health of Negara Brunei Darussalam is aiming to prevent the possible importation and subsequent transmission of Covid-19 infection in Negara Brunei Darussalam,” Lee stressed.

Lee said he hoped the notification will inform and prepare state registered transporters and other essential travellers on the new compliance requirement to protect the lives and livelihood of all parties involved. ― Borneo Post