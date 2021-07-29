Umno asks PM, Takiyuddin to both resign, reiterates its MPs no longer support Muhyiddin

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also reiterated that its MPs have rescinded their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to lead the government, following the statement by Istana Negara denying that the Agong had assented to revoke the Emergency Ordinances as claimed by the government. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that his party Umno is requesting for both Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to resign.

He also reiterated that its MPs have rescinded their support for Muhyiddin to lead the government, following the statement by Istana Negara denying that the Agong had assented to revoke the Emergency Ordinances as claimed by the government.

“This move is a form of treason to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and is a breach of the Constitution.

“Therefore, Umno asks Muhyiddin and Takiyuddin to relinquish their positions with dignity,” the Umno president said in a statement.

