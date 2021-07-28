Two construction sites in Negri, Selangor contributed some 20pc of new Covid-19 cases among 41 new clusters

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Two construction sites in Selangor and Negri Sembilan contributed almost 20 per cent of the new positive Covid-19 cases detected among the 41 new Covid-19 clusters recorded by the Health Ministry today.

The construction sites — Tapak Bina Jalan BBN cluster in Bandar Baru Nilai, Negri Sembilan and Tapak Bina Depot Laluan Klang cluster in Klang, Selangor — both made up the 41 new Covid-19 clusters disclosed by the ministry earlier.

According to data, both clusters made up a total of 306 cases or 20.7 per cent from the overall 1,478 cases detected in newly emerged Covid-19 clusters nationwide.

In the Negri Sembilan workplace cluster, a total of 161 people tested positive out of 346 screened (46.5 per cent) while the Selangor workplace cluster saw 145 people testing positive out of 284 screened (51 per cent) so far.

Of the 41 new clusters recorded today, workplace clusters made up the majority at 22, followed by community at 16, detention centres at two and education institutions at one.

Another notable new cluster dubbed the Kampung Hujung Repek Melawi cluster, saw six out of 18 people testing positive following an interstate travel screening of a 22-year-old woman hailing from Selangor during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festivities.

All but Sarawak, Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya and Perlis reported the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters.

Earlier today, Malaysia recorded its highest daily new Covid-19 cases at 17,405, breaking the previous record high of 17,045 daily Covid-19 cases on July 25.

After breaking the 200-mark of Covid-19 fatalities for two days in a row, Malaysia also recorded a drop in deaths at 143 individuals in the last 24 hours. Today’s figure means that Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 8,551.