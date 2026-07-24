GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — The Region One Marine Police Force (PPM) in Penang has foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth about RM6.12 million to Indonesia during ‘Op Taring Gelora’ in the waters off Pulau Rimau last week (July 17).

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the operation was launched following intelligence from the Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) on the movements of a fibreglass boat carrying two Indonesian men suspected of smuggling drugs to Indonesia.

“Operational personnel spotted a fibreglass boat behaving suspiciously about seven nautical miles south of Pulau Rimau. When ordered to stop for inspection, the suspects sped off and performed a series of dangerous manoeuvres to evade arrest.

“Our team pursued the boat for nearly 30 minutes before ramming the rear of the vessel, successfully intercepting it and arresting the two suspects,” he told a press conference at the Region One Marine Police Headquarters in Batu Uban today.

Also present were Penang Police Chief Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng and Marine Police Force Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Shamsol Kassim.

Mohd Yusri said a search of the fibreglass boat uncovered 113.776 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine (syabu), concealed in a specially built compartment at the bow and packed in Chinese tea packets.

Police also seized 3,497 electronic cigarette (vape) cartridges containing various flavoured liquids believed to be methamphetamine, with a total weight of 6.3 kilogrammes.

“The seized methamphetamine is estimated to be worth RM5.69 million, while the liquid drugs in the vape cartridges are valued at approximately RM315,000. We also seized a fibreglass boat believed to have been used by the syndicate, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM6.12 million,” he said.

He said the two suspects, aged 30 and 51, are believed to have acted as maritime couriers transporting drugs from Malaysia to Indonesia using a locally registered fibreglass boat.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were paid RM10,000 each for every successful delivery, and police are now working to identify the source of the drug supply.

“The seizure not only prevented the drugs from being smuggled overseas but also stopped the distribution of crystal methamphetamine sufficient to supply more than 570,000 addicts. The liquid drugs found in the seized vape cartridges could have supplied an estimated 31,500 addicts,” he said.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said that as of June this year, Op Taring Gelora conducted by the Region One Marine Police had recorded 337 cases, nine arrests, and seizures worth RM226,150.

Across all operations carried out by the Region One Marine Police in Penang during the same period, a total of 361 cases were recorded, resulting in 49 arrests and seizures valued at RM10.44 million. — Bernama