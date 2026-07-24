KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Police have detained several individuals to assist investigations into the recent assault of a 16-year-old student and his father outside a school in Taman Desaminium, Serdang following the circulation of a video of the incident on social media.

Serdang district police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad today said the incident occurred at about 12.45pm on July 3 when the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Desaminium was called over by several male students from the same school while walking towards his motorcycle outside the school compound.

“All the suspects surrounded and assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his lips and knees, as well as pain and bruises all over his body.

“The victim’s father attempted to break up the fight but was also assaulted, causing him to fall onto the road and sustain injuries to his hands and legs, as well as pain all over his body,” he said in a statement.

He said all the suspects had been brought before the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today for remand applications under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Prior to this, a video purportedly showing the incident, in which several secondary school students attacked a man at a motorcycle parking area near the school, went viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Farid said police were working closely with the school and the victims’ parents to ensure the case was handled professionally and in accordance with the law.

He advised the public against making speculation that could interfere with the investigation and urged anyone with information on the case to contact Serdang District Police Headquarters at 03-8074 2222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama