KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Bumiputera Petrol Station Operators Association of Malaysia (Bumipeda) has urged the government to review the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charged on credit card transactions.

Its vice-president, Shahrul Nizam Md Radzi, said MDR charges are placing an increasing burden on petrol station operators, adding to the cost pressures they already face from rising fuel prices.

“We hope the government will consider reviewing the MDR charges, which are currently imposed based on the higher pump price and are putting pressure on petrol station operators,” he said during Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme, titled “West Asian Geopolitics: Driving Higher Fuel Prices”, yesterday.

Shahrul Nizam said that they were no longer solely managing fuel sales to consumers but were also grappling with inventory management, working capital, cash flow, operational risks and the growing use of digital payments.

“Therefore, sound policies should not only protect consumers but also ensure the entire supply chain remains sustainable,” he said.

Shahrul Nizam also called on the government to continue reviewing and refining the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) to ensure it remains relevant amid changes in the global energy market.

“The goal is to ensure fair prices for consumers, a sustainable industry, and a stable and secure national energy supply,” he said. — Bernama