JOHOR BAHRU, July 24 — The Johor government has emphasised that the appointment of 10 deputy state executive councillors is not aimed at increasing the number of political appointments or expanding the state’s bureaucracy.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the move was instead taken to raise its administrative capacity so that policy implementation, project monitoring and the resolution of public issues can be carried out efficiently, swiftly and effectively.

He said the appointments were also made within the administrative powers of the state government and based on advice from the state legal adviser.

“It is important to understand that the deputy exco members are not members of the executive council; they have no authority to make decisions on behalf of the exco.

“They do not attend state executive council meetings, and have no power to approve policies, financial matters or any executive decisions,” he said in a post on Facebook.

He said that all decision-making powers remain solely with members of the state executive council, as provided for under the Johor state constitution,

“As such, these appointments do not create any new executive powers, transfer the authority of state exco members or alter the state administration’s structure,” he said.

Elaborating, he said that enhancing the state’s administrative capacity is in line with Johor’s rapid growth, which is driving several strategic agendas towards 2030, including the Johor Economic Transformation Plan (JETP), the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the RTS Link project.

“In line with this development, the administrative capacity also needs to be strengthened so that policies are translated into action and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Johor,” he said.

On the financial aspect, he said the appointments were made according to the state’s financial capability and only involved minimal financial implications, through the use of existing state government assets and facilities.

According to him, no new portfolios have been created, and there has been no increase in administrative structures that would burden the state’s finances following the appointments.

He said the appointments also did not alter the mandate given by the people through the ballot box, but rather an administrative mechanism to strengthen the implementation of state government policies and service delivery.

Onn Hafiz said that while he respects the rights of all parties to present their views, he stressed that matters involving the appointments should be seen comprehensively based on administrative principles, current needs and the legal position.

He also assured that the state government remains committed to governing transparently, prudently and responsibly, where every decision made is anchored on the interests of the people, current needs and efforts to strengthen the state’s administrative capabilities. — Bernama