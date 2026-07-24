JOHOR BAHRU, July 24 — Johor police have busted a syndicate illegally mining Bitcoin using electricity stolen from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), following four raids on July 22 and 23.

Police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the operation, codenamed Ops Letrik, was carried out by the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department (D4), working alongside TNB’s Southern Region SEAL team.

He said three local men, aged between 26 and 46, were arrested in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru Utara and Kulai for their suspected involvement in the Bitcoin mining operation.

During a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters today, he said the items seized included 71 cryptocurrency mining machines, two computers, two laptops, five routers, two monitors, two computer keyboards, a mobile phone and two vehicles.

Ab Rahaman said initial investigations revealed the syndicate had been operating for about a month before it was dismantled, following intelligence gathering by police and TNB.

He said the syndicate is believed to have used direct tapping connections that bypassed legitimate TNB electricity meters, allowing their Bitcoin mining operations to run without paying bills.

He added that TNB’s checks estimated the utility company’s losses from the illegal cryptocurrency mining at the four premises to be RM67,502.30 over the roughly one-month period.

The four premises raided, comprising three residential homes and one shop-house, were rented at RM5,000 to RM6,000 per month each, and police are still investigating those behind the rental arrangements.

He said one of the suspects arrested is believed to have acted as the manager for all four premises, while the other two men are suspected to be external technicians tasked with managing the wiring and Bitcoin mining machine installations.

“Initial investigations found the syndicate was capable of generating profits of between RM80,000 and RM100,000 per month, while the suspects are believed to have been paid around RM5,000 a month,” he said.

“All three suspects have been remanded until July 26, and we are actively tracking down several other individuals believed to be linked to the syndicate,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief, which carries a jail term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is also being investigated under Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 for interfering with or altering electrical installations, which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both, upon conviction.

Between January 2025 and June 2026, the Johor Contingent Police raided 16 premises believed to be involved in illegal cryptocurrency mining, seizing various equipment including 158 mining machines.

“TNB’s estimated losses from these activities during that period amounted to nearly RM1 million,” he said. — Bernama