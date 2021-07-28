Seberang Perai mayor says can still enforce Covid-19 SOPs post-Emergency

Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud says the city council has provisions under the Local Government Act 1976 to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures even after the Emergency is lifted. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEBERANG PERAI, July 28 — The city council here has provisions under the Local Government Act 1976 to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures even after the Emergency is lifted, said Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

He said the city council could also apply the by-laws in areas of public health and licensing for the same purpose.

“We are looking into this with our legal advisor on enforcing the SOPs using our bylaws and the Local Government Act,” he said in a press conference today.

He said all business operators and members of the public are advised to continue adhering to the SOPs such as wearing face masks, registering with the MySejahtera app, recording of body temperature and maintaining physical distance in public places.

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances would only affect the amount of fines that can be imposed on those who flout the SOPs.

“It does not mean that we no longer need to comply with the SOPs, everyone must still comply with the SOPs,” he said.

The local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman said both city councils will continue to ensure compliance to the SOPs.

“The city council can still shut down premises that do not comply with SOPs and we will still take action against premises that fail to comply with SOPs,” he said.

As for fines issued by the police, he said this would depend on the final decision on the Emergency Ordinance that is being debated in Parliament.

He stressed that the local authorities would continue to inspect business premises to ensure compliance to the SOPs as stated under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.