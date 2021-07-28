Reveal the four MPs who refused Covid-19 jabs using ‘religious’ excuse, Dewan Rakyat Speaker told

Akmal Nasir speaks during the Biro Profesional Angkatan Pemuda Keadilan press conference at the PKR headquarters, January 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker should reveal the identities of four MPs who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir said today.

The Johor Baru MP said revealing the identities of these lawmakers would clear the air over their supposed reasons for avoiding the Covid-19 vaccine, as Akmal claimed rumours were rife of the MPs are avoiding the vaccine using so-called religious reasons.

“The Speaker has announced there are several MPs who are still not vaccinated, while hallway rumours say there are MPs who are not vaccinated due to an issue of faith.

“I hope the Speaker, if possible, reveal which are the MPs who do not want to take the vaccine because I believe us taking the vaccine will not degrade our religious beliefs.

“So please carry out your responsibility as a peoples’ representative,” he said while debating measures of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (NIP).

This after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun had revealed last Friday a majority of MPs were fully vaccinated with two doses, 35 lawmakers awaiting their second doses, and worryingly four MPs who are not vaccinated for certain reasons.

Azhar had said even unvaccinated MPs would be allowed to join in the special sitting but cautioned them of the known risks from contracting Covid-19, adding that about 90 per cent of Parliament staff also fully vaccinated.

The Dewan Rakyat does not provide the list of MPs who have been absent from the sitting this week.