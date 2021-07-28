In Raub, two durian farmers among five charged with entering Batu Talam forest reserve without permit

Musang King durians are seen during a tour at Lembah Temir Resort in Raub September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

RAUB, July 28 — Five men, including two Indonesians, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today for trespassing into the Batu Talam Forest Reserve, which is a closed forest, in Mukim Tras here.

They are Musang King durian growers Wong Than Fook, 49, and Chiah Kin Seng, 54, student Lavin Chiah Zhe Yueng, 21, who is Kin Seng’s son, and Indonesians, only known as Kanir, 32, and Shah Ronny Rusly, 45.

Chiah, his son, and the two Indonesians were charged with entering into Compartment 175 of the forest area without a permit at 10.36am last July 3, while Wong was charged with committing a similar offence at 10am last July 8.

The charge was framed under Section 47(1)(c) of the National Forestry Act 1984, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh (repeat: Faizadh) Yahaya set bail at RM3,000 with one local surety each for all the accused, except Lanvin, whose bail was set at RM2,000 with one surety.

The court set Sept 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department, Afidatul Azwa Kamarulanuar (repeat: Kamarulanuar) prosecuted, while lawyers Samantha Chong Yin Xin and Chong Kar Yan represented all the accused. — Bernama