HR Ministry drafting plan to overcome forced labour issue with ILO assistance

Immigration Department personnel round up foreign workers during a raid on a construction site in Southville City, Dengkil June 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR), with the assistance of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), is in the process of drafting the Malaysian National Action Plan on Forced Labour (NAPFL) 2021-2025 to overcome the issue of forced labour in the country.

“The action plan is being developed comprehensively and takes into consideration the true situation in the country,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The NAPFL draft document has been uploaded at https://www.mohr.gov.my/index.php/ms/ to obtain feedback and comments from all stakeholders, including the public. The closing date to submit views and comments is August 6.

“The NAPFL will be launched before the end of the year and will serve as a reference to all parties, including employers to ensure there are no elements of forced labour in their business networking,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the NAPFL development has gone through a series of discussions since 2019 with various stakeholders, including the Home Ministry, Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

The ministry added that the NAPFL will complement the National Action Plan on Anti-Trafficking in Persons 2021-2025 that was launched by the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO) on March 31. — Bernama