Covid-19 patient found dead at home in Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — A Covid-19 patient who was undergoing self-quarantine was found dead at his house in Jalan Bayan, Kampung Kenangan Tun Syed Nasir in Tangkak, yesterday.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station head Rafiah Abd Aziz said the Johor State Fire and Rescue Department operations centre received a call about the incident at 11.48am.

She said Zuraimi Abd Aziz, 51, was found lying unconscious on the sofa in the living room by his nephew who came to the house to deliver him food.

“The victim’s nephew felt something amiss when the food he sent earlier had still not been touched before he decided to take a peek through the window and saw his uncle who stayed in the house alone lying unconscious.

“He immediately contacted the authorities and handed over the house keys to the fire personnel to check on his uncle condition,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Rafiah said the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer who arrived minutes later and the body was handed over to the police for further action.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat when contacted, confirmed receiving a report on the incident. — Bernama



