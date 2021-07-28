Court of Appeal sets Sept 2 decision on forfeiture suit against Umno, Wanita MCA and seven others

The court will also decide on the same day on an appeal by Pahang Umno Liaison Committee against a High Court’s decision, made on January 9 last year, in allowing the prosecution to forfeit RM2,479,300.18 that was seized from the committee. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The Court of Appeal today set September 2 for decision on the prosecution’s appeal against a High Court ruling in dismissing its forfeiture application against Umno and Wanita MCA, as well as six other entities, involving millions of ringgit.

The court will also decide on the same day on an appeal by Pahang Umno Liaison Committee against a High Court’s decision, made on January 9 last year, in allowing the prosecution to forfeit RM2,479,300.18 that was seized from the committee.

The money, seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), was allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (IMDB) fund scandal.

A panel of three judges, led by Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, set the date after hearing submissions from the prosecution and lawyers of the entities concerned in a proceeding conducted virtually through the Zoom application.

“We will give the decision on September 2 at 9 am,” said Judge Abdul Karim, who with Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

Earlier, the court heard submissions by lawyers Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, representing Umno; Datuk Ben Chan for Wanita MCA; Thevini Nayagam for Perano and K&Z Enterprise; G. Nadaraja for Kedah Umno Liaison Committee and Mohd Khalil Tajuddin for Binsabi Sdn Bhd.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi submitted on behalf of the prosecution.

The prosecution is appealing against the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court in dismissing its application to forfeit RM192,965,413.61 belonging to Umno; Wanita MCA (RM300,000), Perano, a company that sells hijabs, and Binsabi Sdn Bhd which supplies tents, involved RM337,634.78 and RM827,250 respectively; Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd (RM100,000); K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd (RM138,359.60); Kedah Umno Liaison Committee (RM1.05 million) and Hattatex Trading (RM111,590). — Bernama