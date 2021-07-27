TMJ: Johor has received 100,000 Covid-19 rapid test kits to be distributed statewide

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is pictured at the AstraZeneca PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, June 24, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 27 — Johor has received 100,000 Covid-19 antigen self-test kits for distribution statewide.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, through a post on his official Facebook page yesterday, said the self-test kits could increase the screening capacity and facilitate detection of Covid-19 cases more effectively.

“We need to increase ‘Test, Trace and Vaccinate’ if the herd immunity is to be achieved as soon as possible,” he said.

Tunku Ismail said the self-test kits would also help in efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic apart from identifying hotspot locations. — Bernama