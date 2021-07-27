Govt won’t penalise contract doctors for yesterday’s strike, health minister tells Parliament

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba during his winding-up speech in Parliament, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The government will not take disciplinary action against contracted doctors who participated in yesterday’s hartal, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

His assurance came hours after a news report citing Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi saying show-cause letters will be issued to doctors who took part in the strike.

“As for the issue surrounding doctors employed on contract, we have decided that no disciplinary action will be taken against those who took part in the hartal yesterday,” Dr Adham said during his winding-up speech in Parliament this afternoon.

