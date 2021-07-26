Most states expected to move into Phase Four of NRP in Oct at the earliest, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his statement on the National Recovery Plan during a special Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the government anticipated that most states will move into Phase Four or the final phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by October at the earliest.

In his briefing on the NRP at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today, the Prime Minister said the anticipation was based on the continuous efforts to implement the recovery process and the immunisation programme that is currently running smoothly.

For that, he said apart from monitoring the situation at each state and taking necessary intervention measures from time to time, the government would also continue carrying out a risk assessment in terms of the readiness of the states to move to the next phase of the NRP.

“I would like to explain that the government had decided, during the special meeting of the National Security Council, that for states which are already in Phase Two, will not return to Phase One and the states which have moved into Phase Three, will not go back to Phase Two.

“This is because the NRP approach emphasises on exit strategy and no turning back,” he said. — Bernama