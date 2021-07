According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the quake was detected 194 kilometres (km) south-west of Gorontalo at a depth of 10km. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Minahassa Peninsula in Sulawesi, Indonesia at 8.09pm today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the quake was detected 194 kilometres (km) south-west of Gorontalo at a depth of 10km.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia, the department said in a statement. — Bernama