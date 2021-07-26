In Kuala Lumpur, Syed Saddiq settles bail payment of RM250,000 for corruption case

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) of funds belonging to a political party amounting to RM1 million and misusing RM120,000 in donations for the 14th General Election (GE14), today settled the remaining bail payment of RM250,000.

The former Youth and Sports Minister had pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Sessions Court last Thursday (July 22) and judge Azura Alwi allowed him bail of RM330,000 with one surety on both charges, of which payment of RM80,000 to be made on the same day and the remaining by tomorrow.

Lawyer Haijan Omar, representing Syed Saddiq, 29, when contacted by reporters, said the payment was made by his client’s bailor at the bail counter of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

Syed Saddiq was charged as the then Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda or Armada, the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), chief, who was entrusted with the Armada’s fund, to have committed the offence by withdrawing RM1 million from the fund via a CIMB Bank Berhad cheque without the permission of the party’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 405 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 406 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and is liable to a fine, if found guilty.

He was also charged with misusing RM120,000 in contributions for the GE14 campaign raised through a Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise.

The offence was allegedly committed at Maybank Islamic Berhad,Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He faced an imprisonment for up to five years with whipping and is liable to fine, if found guilty of the offence, which is framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code. — Bernama