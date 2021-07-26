HartalDoktorKontrak: In pictures and videos

Contract doctors hold aloft placards demanding equal treatment as they go on strike at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital July 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — At the stroke of 11am today, hundreds of contract doctors nationwide participated in a walk-out as part of a “hartal” to pressure the government to provide job security for tens of thousands of their colleagues.

Despite preemptive warnings from Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, young doctors persevered and continued wearing black outfit, lift placards, as well as chant their demands.

Amid Phase One of National Recovery Plan (NRP) that restricts mass gatherings, the medical prospects decided to proceed with the “hartal” as the last resort responding towards the government's inadequate rebuttal.

Malay Mail covered the “hartal” in several of the hospitals, here are some scenes from the event:

Kuala Lumpur Hospital

The national capital hospitals managed to gather at least 50 contract medical officers all dressed up in black signaling protest against the repressive settlement.

The group also encountered confrontation with the police trying to disperse the protesters.

The police have since said they are investigating those who gathered here, citing Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021.

Sungai Buloh Hospital

Contract doctors clad in black hold aloft placards demanding equal treatment as they go on strike at the Sungai Buloh Hospital July 26, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

At the country’s main Covid-19 centre, approximately 50 doctors gathered at the hospital's open car park holding placards.

A group of contract doctors went on strike in front of the main entrance of Sg Buloh Hospital, July 26, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Serdang Hospital

Doctors are seen walking out of the Serdang Hospital in support of #HartalContractDoctors in Kajang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Doctors dressed in black to show support for #HartalContractDoctors are pictured at the Serdang Hospital in Kajang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Ampang Hospital

Putrajaya Hospital

Contract doctors hold aloft placards demanding equal treatment as they go on strike at the Putrajaya Hospital July 26, 2021.

Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh

Police were seen trying to halt the walkout, and media personnel were prohibited from approaching any of the doctors to be interviewed.

Penang General Hospital

Some doctors were initially hesitant to make a move due to the presence of police and media at the hospital lobby.