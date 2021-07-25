Zahid confirms he is in home quarantine; higher education deputy minister tests Covid-19 positive

Zahid reassured his followers that he is in good health. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that he is in quarantine at home, but did not confirm or deny recent reports that he is Covid-19 positive.

In a Facebook post, Zahid reassured his followers that he is in good health, explaining that he does not have a fever, cough, flu or any other symptoms that might be considered out of the ordinary.

“Right now, I am undergoing self-quarantine and I am working as per usual online.

“My commitment to the people and the country will never waver, God willing. I will continue to serve in whatever capacity possible. Pray that I can continue to fight,” he said.

Earlier today, national news agency Bernama quoted a source close to Zahid as saying the Bagan Datuk MP was in category one of the disease and is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, in a related development, news outlet The Vibes reported Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman as confirming his Covid-19 positive status following a routine swab test last Friday.

He is the first member of Parliament to go public after word spread that several MPs were among 35 people attached to the Dewan Rakyat who tested positive ahead of the special Parliament sitting tomorrow.

The Nibong Tebal MP was quoted as saying that he does not know how he contracted the virus, and is now self-quarantining at home.

“Yes, this is the first time I have contracted it. I don’t know where I got it. Almost all (my) office meetings were (conducted) online. Constituency work strictly followed SOPs,” he said.

He also said that he has completed his double dose of the vaccine and is asymptomatic for now.

Bernama reported today that Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz were among those who tested negative for Covid-19 from the screenings done in Parliament on Thursday and Friday.