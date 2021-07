Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at the Spice Arena, Bayan Baru June 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is undergoing home quarantine after an escort officer tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, Chow said he had taken an RT-PCR test on Friday and was confirmed negative.

“I have been ordered by the state health department to undergo quarantine at home with immediate effect.

“I have to take another screening test on Wednesday, July 28,” he said. — Bernama