Maritime Network donates container to store Covid-19 bodies to Shah Alam Hospital

File picture of a morgue container to house bodies of dead Covid-19 patients at the Sungai Buloh Hospital May 16, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/KKMalaysia

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Recognising the urgent need for a storage space for Covid-19 bodies, a company has come forward to donate a fully renovated container with freezer system worth RM42,000 to the Shah Alam Hospital today.

The 3.71 square metre (40-feet) container capable of storing up to 30 bodies was donated by Syarikat Maritime Network Sdn Bhd, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It was presented by Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar to Shah Alam Hospital Director Dr Ruzita Othman.

“Initially, this container was to be donated for the area in Kuala Lumpur, but it was given to the Shah Alam Hospital as the hospital needs more space for storing the remains of Covid-19 patients.

“An additional container will also be donated within another two weeks for the Shah Alam Hospital,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Santhara said the storage space for the remains of Covid-19 patients in Kuala Lumpur was currently sufficient following the opening of the Kuala Lumpur One-Stop Mortuary (PUSUM WPKL) at the National Sports Institute Sports Complex in Jalan Raja Muda Kampung Baru Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama