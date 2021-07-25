Kelantan ‘on right track’ towards phase three of National Recovery Plan, says state health exco

A health worker administer a Covid-19 vaccine jab for frontliners at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, July 25 — Kelantan is ‘on the right track’ towards the Third Phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), says State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

“The vaccination rate is on track to reach the threshold value, as 28.28 per cent, or almost 30 per cent of Kelantan residents have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine injection,” he said, adding that 17.28 per cent have completed the second dose so far.

He said this during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Kelantan at his office in the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

To enter Phase Three of the PPN, the key threshold indicator values are an average daily cases of below 2,000, the public healthcare system should be at a comfortable level with bed usage rates in intensive care units (ICUs) at adequate levels and 40 per cent of the population has received two doses of vaccine.

Commenting further, Dr Izani was also confident that Kelantan would be able to get 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by October at the latest, as it had an adequate number of public vaccination centres (PPV) which also included mobile outreach programmes.

“I am also confident that the supply of vaccines that will be received by the Kelantan government will be sufficient to achieve the target,” he said, adding that 60 per cent of the approximately 1.2 million people in Kelantan have registered as vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application.

Asked whether the Kelantan government would be purchasing the Sinovac vaccine, he said initially the state government was interested in doing so, but after referring to the Health Ministry and the Kelantan State Health Department, it was not deemed necessary at this time as the vaccine supply was sufficient.

On July 21, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that 14 million doses of Sinovac vaccine would be sold by Pharmaniaga Bhd to interested interested states and private companies from this month till September. — Bernama