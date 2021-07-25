Hadi tells Malaysian ambassadors to increase cooperation with Egypt, Oman, Lebanon

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang waves at reporters at the 2020 Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has asked Malaysia’s Ambassadors to Egypt, Oman and Lebanon to make an effort to increase the nation’s cooperation with the three middle eastern countries on matters of common interests.

Abdul Hadi said Malaysia’s cooperation with Egypt, Oman and Lebanon from the aspects of religion, education and economy was crucial to achieving the position of a developed and strong Muslim nation in all fields.

In congratulating Zamani Ismail, Shaiful Anuar Mohammad and Azri Mat Yacob as Malaysian Ambassadors to Egypt, Oman and Lebanon respectively, Abdul Hadi said their appointment was very important to Malaysia in terms of international relations.

“I pray that with the help of Allah, the new ambassadors to the Middle East will do their jobs well,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today following a discussion with all three ambassadors via video conference this morning.

Abdul Hadi also feels that the vast experience of the three ambassadors in the diplomatic field would help them achieve outstanding success in their assignments for Malaysia. — Bernama