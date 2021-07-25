Dr Adham: Nearly 17 million Covid-19 jabs administered as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A total of 16,904,896 vaccine doses have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) launched on Feb 24, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.
In a Twitter post, he said that 5,397,826 people in Malaysia had received the full two doses as at 11.59pm last night.
“A total of 11,507,070 people have received their first jab,” he added.
On the daily vaccination rate, Dr Adham said 417,738 doses were administered yesterday, with 284,672 individuals getting their first jab and 133,066 people their second. — Bernama
Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 24 Julai 2021 ialah 16,904,896 dos.— Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) July 25, 2021
417,738 dos pada 24 Julai.
Dos 1 : 284,672
Dos 2 : 133,066
Jumlah yg terima dos pertama ialah 11,507,070 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 5,397,826 orang telah terima dos kedua.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/14IxFntenw