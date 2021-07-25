Dr Adham: Nearly 17 million Covid-19 jabs administered as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 jab at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s drive-through vaccination centre in Penang July 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A total of 16,904,896 vaccine doses have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) launched on Feb 24, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In a Twitter post, he said that 5,397,826 people in Malaysia had received the full two doses as at 11.59pm last night.

“A total of 11,507,070 people have received their first jab,” he added.

On the daily vaccination rate, Dr Adham said 417,738 doses were administered yesterday, with 284,672 individuals getting their first jab and 133,066 people their second. — Bernama