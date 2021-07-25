Domestic Trade Ministry seizes counterfeit face masks worth over RM60,000 in Johor Baru

People wear face masks during the movement control order, in Kuala Lumpur city centre February 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — The Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has seized 112,350 units of suspected counterfeit face masks worth RM60,669 around Taman Sentosa and Tebrau here, yesterday.

Its director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said the fake Neutrovis masks were confiscated in a special operation on three premises selling various types of face masks, following complaints from the trademark owner.

He said the operation, which started at 2pm, involved 10 enforcement members and officers together with representatives of the trademark owner.

“We believe that they are using the premises as storage location and to carry out distribution activities of the seized face masks.

“Action has been taken under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which is using false trade descriptions on goods for commercial purposes,” he said in a media statement, today.

Mohd Hairul said if found guilty, the company involved can be fined up to RM250,000 and for the second or subsequent offences, a fine not exceeding RM500,000.

For individuals, a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both, and for a second or subsequent offence, a fine not exceeding RM250,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years or both.

“The Johor KPDNHEP will continue to work with trademark owners and other agencies in the effort to protect the rights of consumers and also the intellectual property rights of the industry.

“Traders are also warned not to conduct transactions using fake trade descriptions or counterfeit goods because the Johor KPDNHEP is constantly monitoring and will take stern action against offenders,” he said. — Bernama