Sarawak witnesses decline in Covid cases

File photo showing a vaccinator preparing a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kuching. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

KUCHING, July 24 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has dropped to 261 today from 461 yesterday, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement today, JPBN said with the new cases today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 73,579.

Among the districts that recorded the highest number of new cases in Sarawak were Kuching with 119 cases, Lundu (25) and Pakan (23).

“There are also 302 recoveries with 4,253 active cases and two deaths recorded today,” said the statement.

JPBN has also imposed Enhanced Movement Control Order in Kampung Kanchong Baru, Gedong from today to Aug 6. — Bernama