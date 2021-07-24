Health Ministry adds 450 beds for Covid-19 patients at Hospital Selayang

A general view of Hospital Selayang's Emergency Department July 9, 2021.According to the Health Ministry, Hospital Selayang will get an additional 450 beds for Covid-19 patients. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 ― Hospital Selayang will get an additional 450 beds for Covid-19 patients, the Health Ministry said.

The addition, dubbed Operasi Selayang, is part of the efforts carried out by the Klang Valley special task force.

“Operasi Selayang has begun and will be completed within 48 hours to provide a total of 450 beds for Covid-19 patient use,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The status of Hospital Selayang has changed from hybrid Covid-19 hospital to full Covid-19 hospital effective July 22.

The hospital will treat Covid-19 patients in the Klang Valley while non-Covid-19 patients at the hospital will be transferred to private hospitals in the vicinity to increase bed capacity for Category 3, 4 and 5 Covid-19 patients.

The Selayang Hospital is the third hospital in Selangor to be converted into a full Covid-19 hospital after Sungai Buloh and Ampang hospitals.

More than half of the 8,067 patients currently admitted in hospitals in Klang Valley for Covid-19 are within Cat-4 and Cat-5 of infection, or at the stage that requires immediate medical attention, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 826 or 10.1 per cent of patients in the Klang Valley are classified as those within Cat-5, while 3,473 or 42.5 per cent of patients are at the Cat-4 stage that require supplemental oxygen supply.