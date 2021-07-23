Perak police chief: Helicopter landing at Padang Ipoh to collect Nasi Ganja under probe for Covid-19 SOP violation

A helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh today to collect 36 packets of the city’s famous Nasi Ganja. Perak police chief chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said that the investigation paper will be opened for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the prohibition of cross-district or state. — Picture via social media

IPOH, July 23 — Perak police will open an investigation paper on the incident of a helicopter landing at the Padang Ipoh to collect a total of 36 packets of the city’s famous nasi kandar known as Nasi Ganja.

State police chief chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said that the investigation paper will be opened for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the prohibition of cross-district or state.

“We will open investigation paper for the SOP violation on both the individual and the company,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the case is being investigated under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PPPPB 2020).

Earlier, Mior confirmed that a helicopter was spotted on the field, located at the city centre, from 9.55am to 10.15am

“After checking with the Ipoh Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), we found out that the helicopter only had permission to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS).

“No permission was given for it to land at Padang Ipoh,” he said.

He said the police have forwarded details of the incident to CAAM for further investigation.

The helicopter is believed to be owned by a private company.

Meanwhile, a worker from the nasi kandar joint, who declined to be named, confirmed that they received an order for 36 packets of Nasi Ganja which contains chicken, beef and salted egg.

The worker said initially they suspected whether the order could be a prank as they were told it will be collected via a helicopter.

However that the takeaways were actually collected using a helicopter.