National Recovery Council invites Pakatan, Warisan and Pejuang reps to join other experts as members

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Putrajaya said today it has held the first National Recovery Council (MPN) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The council also said it has agreed to invite representatives from opposition parties in Pakatan Harapan, Parti Warisan Sabah and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air to join it.

“The MPN has agreed to involve opposition party representatives and experts from various industries to share views and experiences to strengthen the membership of the MPN and the implementation of the National Recovery Plan which is dynamic and needs to be adapted based on the current situation,” the statement said.

The minister of finance who is also its coordinating minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, the membership of opposition party representatives, figures and experts from various sectors will further strengthen the membership of the MPN.

It also said it has invited representatives from Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

Several experts have also been invited, including former finance minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, captains of industry Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, and health experts Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman and Datuk Dr Hartini Zainuddin.

Besides Muhyiddin, Tengku Zafrul and other senior members of the Cabinet, the council currently also include the chief secretary of the government, the Health director-general, and chief director of the National Security Council.