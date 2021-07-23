Khairy: No digital vaccination cards issued so far, after old Dr Adham video goes viral

The science, technology and innovation minister also stressed that any cards sold in the market currently were not issued by the government. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The government has not yet issued any digital vaccination certificates in the form of physical cards, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The science, technology and innovation minister also stressed that any cards sold in the market currently were not issued by the government.

“There are no physical cards, only digital certificates that appear in the MySejahtera application. That’s all,” he said in a joint news conference on PICK development with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham stressed that the cards were not recognised by the government and would not be accepted as proof of having completed the vaccinations.

He said the government would issue the MY Covid-19 Vaccination Badge in the form of a printed card soon as proof that an individual has been fully inoculated against the virus.

“Only the digital certificate in the MySejahtera application is recognised by the government. For now, we are waiting for Cabinet approval to issue the MY Covid-19 Vaccination Badge,” he said. — Bernama