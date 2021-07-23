In Putrajaya, two Selangor district officers among three detained by MACC for corruption

According to MACC sources, the former YDPs, both aged 47, and the 42-year-old contractor were detained at the MACC headquarters, when they turned up to give their statements late last night after several raids were also made in Selangor linked to the case yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Two district officers, who had also held the posts of municipal council presidents (YDPs) in Selangor, were detained by the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for receiving bribes from a project contractor and housing developer.

Also detained was a contractor, on suspicion of bribing the two men in order to monopolise the projects at the municipalities headed by the two YDPs.

According to MACC sources, the former YDPs, both aged 47, and the 42-year-old contractor were detained at the MACC headquarters here, when they turned up to give their statements late last night after several raids were also made in Selangor linked to the case yesterday.

According to the source, the contractor, is believed to be controlling 16 companies registered under the names of his relatives and workers, to secure projects at the two municipal councils in which the YDPs once headed.

“It is estimated that the monopolised projects amounted to millions of ringgit from 2018 to 2021,” said the source.

According to the source, the two former YDPs would receive five per cent of the value of each project obtained.

Various forms of bribes had been given to the former YDPs involved including a house worth RM1 million, cash RM500,000 and tour packages to Europe to approve development plans of a housing developer, said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests of the three individuals but declined to elaborate.

The three individuals are now being remanded for six days starting today after a remand order until July 28 was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Magistrates’ Court here, today.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act. — Bernama