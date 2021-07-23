Immigration D-G: Those who harbour illegal immigrants will face severe punishment

Immigration department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 also stipulates any individual or organisation that protects more than five illegal immigrants can face jail time of up to five years and no more than six lashes of the whip. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Any non-governmental organisation (NGO), employer or individual who harbours or hires illegal immigrants without valid permits or documents, can face severe punishment, including fines of up to RM50,000.

Immigration department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 also stipulates any individual or organisation that protects more than five illegal immigrants can face jail time of up to five years and no more than six lashes of the whip.

“Since 2019 till 2021, 979 individuals faced legal action for protecting illegal immigrants,” he said in a statement today.

He said employers hiring illegal immigrants could be charged with offences under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which stipulates a fine of no more than RM50,000 or up to 12 months in jail or both for each worker employed.

As such, he advised employers or individuals who hire illegal immigrants to immediately register them under the Labour Recalibration Programme or the Repatriation Recalibration Plan that have been extended to Dec 31.

“Till yesterday, 155,124 illegal immigrants have registered under the Labour Repatriation Programme and 102,592 illegals have registered under the Repatriation Recalibration Plan,” he said.

According to him, illegal immigrants who registered under the Labour Recalibration Programme would be considered for Covid-19 vaccinations together with other foreigners who stay in Malaysia.

Foreigners who overstayed can be punished under Sections 6(1)(C) and 15(1)(C) and would be deported after their sentence.

He added that they would also be blacklisted from re-entering Malaysia in the future. — Bernama