EMCO in several localities in Sabah, Sarawak and KL from Sunday, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob addresses a press conference during a visit to the Kerinchi PPR in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Several more localities in Sabah, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Sunday until August 7, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this decision was taken by the National Security Council (MKN) after taking into account recommendations by the Health Ministry (MOH) based on risk assessments done and the Covid-19 infection trend in all the localities.

In a statement today, he said the areas to be under EMCO in Sabah are Kampung Kolam, Kudat; Taman Sabana Fasa 1 in Keningau; Kampung Berhala Darat and Kampung Melayu Bumiputra, Sandakan as well as Kampung Nagapas, Jalan Kebun Lama, Papar.

Six localities in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah are also subject to the EMCO, namely in Taman Sepanggar; D&E blocks, Angkasa Apartment; Bandar Sinsuran; Kampung Sepakat Jaya; Kampung Rampayan and Kampung Lokub.

In Sarawak, it will involve the Ladang Pelitanah 1 & 2 workers’ quarters in Dalat, Mukah, while in Kuala Lumpur the EMCO will be at Taman Hock Ann, Jalan Klang Lama. — Bernama