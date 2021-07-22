Sarawak CM announces state’s Covid-19 recovery blueprint

Abang Johari said Sarawak aspires to be a developed state by 2030. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today unveiled the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategies (PCDS) 2030, with the core objectives to change the economic structure by increasing the scale of production to capture efficiencies upstream and increasing downstream activities and growing the services sector to support the primary and secondary sectors’ activities in a sustainable manner.



He said other objectives are to modernise and increase efficiency driven by both digital and physical connectivity and to increase household income to GDP share by creating more jobs and encouraging entrepreneurship.



“It is also to place environmental sustainability in our recovery efforts and long-term economic growth,” he said.



“Currently, more and more investors are placing greater importance on environmental sustainability when making investment decisions.



“We have seen a wave of shareholder activism for environmental efforts and all sectors must find ways to transit to a low carbon future.



“As such, our emphasis on environmental sustainability will pave the way for more investment inflow to Sarawak that will co-create solutions, more green jobs and business opportunities to drive our economy on a sustainable manner,” the chief minister said, adding such collective action is crucial as we face the defining crisis of our generation — climate change.



He said Sarawak aspires to be a developed state by 2030, and a thriving society driven by data and innovation where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment.



“In terms of our economic prosperity, Sarawak needs to double the size of the economy from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030,” he said, adding that to achieve the target, the state economy needs to grow on average 6.0 to 8.0 per cent per annum until 2030.



He said all Sarawakians will have equal opportunities to participate in the state’s overall development and enjoy equitable distribution of wealth through jobs and business opportunities.



He said environmental sustainability is an integral part of Sarawak development initiatives, adding that this is to ensure a clean and healthy environment for current and future generations.



“Moving forward, Sarawak will innovate using data to increase productivity, develop high value products, improve safety of our people and assets as well as enhance environmental conservation efforts,” he said.



He added the first phase of PCDS 2030 will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), 2021-2025, adding that the target under 12MP and the PCDS 2021-2030 is for the economy to grow at an average of 6.0 to 8.0 per cent per annum.



He said the state government has committed an estimated RM63 billion to implement PCDS 2030 under the 12MP whereby, RM30 billion will come from direct development expenditure and RM33 billion from alternative funding.



He said through this creative financial modeling and revenue reengineering, the state will continue to enjoy a healthy fiscal position.



“In line with the strategic thrusts of PCDS 2030, the public capital spending will be on areas that yield the most economic, social and environmental impact.



“Our focus is to develop the enablers such as basic infrastructure namely roads and bridges, treated water and electricity supply and telecommunication network.



“This will provide the foundation for us to leapfrog into the second phase of PCDS 2030 development, which is driven by talent, skills and innovation,” he said.



He said PCDS 2030 is really to prosper the state, its people and to protect its environment for sustainable development.



“But the government cannot do this alone. We need all Sarawakians to translate commitment into daily action and drive sustainability on the ground.



“The government can set the policies, but the energy to bring about concrete change must come from all of us — business leaders who want to produce their goods and services in a more resilient and sustainable way, parents who wish to leave behind a better world for their children, and in sum, every one of us has our part to play,” he added.



He said he is optimistic about the plan and he believes that the commitment of the people will make it happen.



On the short-term assistance to SMEs based on the views expressed by the various chambers of commerce, he said the state government is in the process of finalising the details and it will be announced soon.