Residents in three Ipoh housing areas upset over frequent water cuts

Canning assemblyman Jenny Choy speaking to reporters at Laluan Perajurit 18 over the issue of water disruptions in Ipoh July 22, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 22 — About 100 households from three residential areas here are up in arms following frequent water disruptions since last August.

The residents from Taman Ipoh Timur, Taman Perak and Taman Kaya here said that they never received any warnings or notices prior to the water disruptions, which made it difficult to store water in preparation.

Thomas Wong, 58, a retiree from Taman Ipoh Timur, said that the frequent disruptions were caused by underground water pipe bursting.

“The water has been disrupted quite often lately. And the longest we had was one whole day,” he told reporters when met at his residential area here.

Wong said they have had to rely on the water stored in the reserve tanks whenever there was a disruption.

“However, not all the houses here have the reserve tanks. It is difficult for everyone,” said Wong, who has been living there for the past 28 years.

Apart from water disruption, Wong also said the water from the pipes was murky.

Another resident Cheong Kok Hong, 61, said that they have filed complaints several times to the Perak Water Board (LAP) over the matter.

“However, there seems to be no solutions. The underground water pipes keep bursting. The authorities should do a thorough check up and change all the old pipes,” he said.

Cheong also said it is difficult for the residents to carry out their daily activities with the frequent water disruptions.

“In one month, we experienced water disruptions about three to four times. And sometimes it lasted for about 12 hours,” he said.

Canning assemblyman Jenny Choy urged the LAP to find an immediate solution for this problem.

“LAP should look into this matter seriously as water disruption causes a lot of problems to the residents here,” she said.

Choy also said the affected areas in Taman Ipoh Timur are along Laluan Perajurit, Lintasan Perajurit and Lebuh Perajurit.