Going green for climate change still crucial in pandemic era, says PM

The prime minister said Malaysians must be mindful of sustaining the environment in all their social and economic ventures while fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today reminded industry players of the need to adopt environmental best practices in their business to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

Speaking during the virtual launching ceremony of the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2021 today, Muhyiddin said Malaysians must be mindful of sustaining the environment in all their social and economic ventures while fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The unprecedented and rapid changes due to the pandemic have indeed forced us to continuously realign the sustainability aspect that has impacted many parts of our lives. As we wade through the pandemic, I would like to re-emphasise that we should not lose sight of the challenges that climate change poses.

“Climate change is showing signs that could have long-lasting impact and threats on social well-being, economic development and global health,” he said.

This year, the IGEM theme “Redefining Sustainability” focuses on green technology to cope with climate change while addressing the pandemic.

“We need to find ways collectively to pursue economic and social well-being in an environmentally friendly manner. I believe IGEM fits such a purpose as an important catalyst to chart our way forward.

“Redefining sustainability provides an opportunity for government institutions to reassess their strategies to revive economies, preserve the environment and bring social stability to climate challenges.

“With the emergence of green industry that requires new innovations, products and services to meet consumers’ demand, the theme also translates to new opportunities and reaching out to the untapped markets for businesses. As such, industry players should look holistically into the value chain in driving the green economy agenda,” Muhyiddin said.

Muhyiddin also assured that the government will continue to adopt a “whole-of-nation” approach to ensure its policies are clear and conducive for a sustainable economic development.

“It is crucial that we stay agile by engaging with all industry players and stakeholders to better deliver planetary health in the long run,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Muhyiddin also called on local industries and businesses to work together to rebuild the economy after the pandemic.

“Today, priorities are being focused on the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic globally. As the government is ramping up the rollout of the vaccination programme whilst delivering policies and socio-economic recovery packages to mitigate its impact, I believe it is time for industries, businesses and various stakeholders to prepare for the socio-economic transition post pandemic.

“Insya-Allah, we will be able to rebuild our economy gradually and build a better future together,” he said.

IGEM 2021 is co-hosted by the Ministry of Environment and Water and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre, and is held virtually for the second time due to the pandemic.

This year’s IGEM will be held over a period of six month, from July 1 to December 31, with each month dedicated to exploring themes such as water, climate change and environment, sustainability, green finance, followed by energy and EMobility.

Also speaking at the conference is Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, the minister of environment and water.

Previously, Tuan Ibrahim had stated that the IGEM 2021 will feature about 300 exhibitors from 50 countries and 30,000 registered visitors, with the whole conference this year projected to create over RM5 billion in investments.