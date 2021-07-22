Bukit Aman says 38 reports received on Covid-19 vaccine sale scams

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said another report has also been lodged over the number of vaccine recipients that exceeded the number of vaccine doses supplied at a vaccination centre (PPV). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The police have received four reports over issues related to Covid-19 vaccines with three of them involving the fraudulent sale of the vaccines to the public.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said another report has also been lodged over the number of vaccine recipients that exceeded the number of vaccine doses supplied at a vaccination centre (PPV).

So far, he said eight people had been detained to assist investigations into the cases and all of them were released on police bail.

“One of the investigations into the cases has been completed and the Attorney General’s Chambers decided that no charges could be filed against the suspects due to insufficient evidence,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said the police also detected a new modus operandi used by a vaccine sale scam syndicate.

He said that victims of such cases would be contacted by syndicate members posing as Health Ministry officials, informing them that they had involved in the sale of vaccines through Facebook.

“This will cause the victims to be panicked and they will follow the syndicate members’ instructions which include asking them to make payments to a bank account given by the syndicate.

“So far, 38 reports have been lodged involving losses estimated at RM54,500,” he said.

As such, Mohd Kamaruddin advised the public to be cautious when dealing with anyone over the phone and not to be easily duped by scammers.

He also urged the public to contact CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599 should they have any doubts or information regarding the scam activities. — Bernama